23 Naxalites With Rs 1.18 Cr Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

23 Naxalites surrendered in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Sukma: Twenty-three hardcore Naxalites, including three couples, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police officials said.

The surrendered Naxalites include 11 senior cadres, most of them active in the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, which is considered the strongest military formation of Maoists, the official said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, citing their disappointment with "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Apart from the Hidma battalion, Naxalites from different area committees, Amdai, Jagargunda, Keralapal, Bijapur, Narayanpur have surrendered.

The official said Lokesh alias Podiam Bhima (35), Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa (23), Kawasi Masa (35), Madkam Hunga (23), Nuppo Gangi (28), Punem Deve (30), Paraski Pandey (22), Madvi Joga (20), Nuppo Lachchu (25), Podiam Sukhram (24) and Dudhi Bheema carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.