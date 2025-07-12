23 Naxalites With Rs 1.18 Cr Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Twenty-three hardcore Naxalites, including three couples, carrying a collective reward of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police officials said.
The surrendered Naxalites include 11 senior cadres, most of them active in the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1, which is considered the strongest military formation of Maoists, the official said.
They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, citing their disappointment with "hollow" Maoist ideology, atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals and growing internal differences within the banned outfit, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.
Apart from the Hidma battalion, Naxalites from different area committees, Amdai, Jagargunda, Keralapal, Bijapur, Narayanpur have surrendered.
The official said Lokesh alias Podiam Bhima (35), Ramesh alias Kalmu Kesa (23), Kawasi Masa (35), Madkam Hunga (23), Nuppo Gangi (28), Punem Deve (30), Paraski Pandey (22), Madvi Joga (20), Nuppo Lachchu (25), Podiam Sukhram (24) and Dudhi Bheema carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each.
"Lokesh was a divisional committee member, and eight others were members of the PLGA battalion No. 1 formation of Maoists. The development shows that this battalion is weakening, and its members have been continuously quitting Naxalism due to intensified anti-Naxal operations being carried out by security forces on the Sukma-Bijapur inter-district border," he said.
Four other cadres carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, one cadre Rs 3 lakh and seven cadres Rs 1 lakh each, he said. All the surrendered Naxalites will be given incentives of Rs 50,000 each and other essential facilities like residence, education, medical and employment training as part of the government's policy, he added.
Following the surrender of these Naxalites, this is seen as another significant step towards restoring peace in Chhattisgarh. Earlier on Friday, a total of 22 Naxalites surrendered in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.
