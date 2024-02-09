Haldwani Riot: Situation Normalising Though Cops on High Alert

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The pandemonium in Banbhulpura of Haldwani over the removal of encroachment of illegal mosque and madrassa built on government land seems to have subsided. The death of three rioters and injury to around 300 people have made headlines.

The district administration has imposed curfew in the city. The rioters also set Banbhulpura police station on fire. During this period, more than 70 vehicles were burnt while many vehicles were vandalised.

Several records have also been burnt to ashes in the fire at Banbhulpura police station.

According to the information received so far, three people have died in the violence. Companies of paramilitary forces arrived late in the night to control the situation. Currently the situation remains normal. The police went to those houses to catch the stone pelters. More than 70 vehicles were burnt to ashes.

A lowdown on what happened - as per allegations a mosque and a madrassa were running illegally on the Municipal Corporation land in Malik's garden in Banbhulpura, which is a Muslim-dominated area of Haldwani.

The district administration and Haldwani Municipal Corporation had issued notices to the madrasa and mosque operators and instructed them to vacate. But since they didn't adhere, the police-administration team reached Mackay on Thursday with heavy force and JCB machine.

Their actions led to protests as people pelted stones at the security forces. At 3 o'clock, teams started gathering near Banbhulpura police station to remove the illegally built encroachment. The team left with the police force to remove the encroachment.

At 4:25 the team reached Malik's garden and at 4:40 people started protesting. At 4:50 the miscreants pelted stones at the JCB machine and a commotion started and the local people started pelting stones from the streets and rooftops.

Perturbed, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered strict actions against the miscreants. The district administration imposed curfew under section 144 in the city.