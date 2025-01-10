Five Migrant Workers, Including 2 Women Killed In Suryapet Bus-Lorry Collision

Suryapet: At least five people including two women were killed in an accident on the Suryapet-Khammam highway near Ailapuram on Friday. According to police officials, all the victims were migrant workers travelling from Odisha to Hyderabad in search of work.

Police officials said that the accident occurred when a private travel bus collided with a sand lorry parked on the side of the road. The bus, which was en route to Hyderabad from Odisha, was moving at high speed when it struck the parked lorry.

"The bus was unable to avoid the lorry, and the collision was sudden," said a local eyewitness. The victims, identified as migrant workers, were initially taken to the Suryapet Government Hospital for treatment. "Four other people who were injured in the crash were later transferred to Hyderabad for more advanced treatment," hospital authorities said.

The bus had left Sinapalli in Nuapada district in Odisha at 2.30 PM on Thursday. The sand lorry, which was travelling from Kovvur to Kohir, had stopped after experiencing a tyre burst. "The driver of the lorry pulled over to the side of the road for repairs. Unfortunately, the bus came too fast and collided with the stationary vehicle," a police officer said.

The local authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident. The police have expressed their condolences to the families of the deceased and efforts are being made to support those injured.