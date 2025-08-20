ETV Bharat / state

5 Migrant Workers Die In Head-On Collision Between Pickup Van And Canter Truck In Haryana

The victims were residents of Uttar Pradesh and had come to Haryana for the seasonal crop-cutting period when the accident occurred.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 1:30 PM IST

Jhajjar: Five migrant labourers were killed and 30 others seriously injured when a canter truck collided with a pickup vehicle on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Neelothi village in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday.

According to police, victims were migrant workers from Aman Nagar area of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. They had come to Haryana's Mahendragarh with their families in connection with harvest-related work and were on their way home when the mishap occurred.

Preliminary probe revealed that the pickup vehicle, carrying around 37 people, rammed into a speeding canter truck heading from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that the pickup vehicle was badly damaged and five workers died on the spot, police said.

On information, a team from Badli police station and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority response team reached the spot. All workers were rescued with the help of villagers. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Bahadurgarh with some being referred to PGI Rohtak for further treatment.

An officer of Badli police station said five persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and 30 people are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital Bahadurgarh and PGI Rohtak. The cause of the accident is being investigated, he added.

