UP: Seven Medical Students Suspended For 'Ragging' Juniors In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP): Seven students of a medical college here were suspended for entering the junior students' hostel without permission and allegedly 'ragging' them, officials said. Although no direct evidence of ragging was found, the college administration took swift action, suspending the senior students for three months for violating hostel rules.

The probe was ordered following an anonymous e-mail complaint to the college's anti-ragging cell. The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 10 and 11. Students from the 2024 MBBS batch of Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College had returned from Chhath Puja holidays and were in their hostel, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, seven seniors from the 2023 batch allegedly entered the hostel around 10 pm and stayed for about 30 minutes. A review of CCTV footage confirmed that the seniors had entered the hostel without prior permission.

However, the footage did not provide any concrete evidence of ragging. Despite this, the Anti-Ragging Committee deemed the incident as a serious breach of discipline, leading to the suspension of the seven students. In their defence, the seniors claimed that they had entered the hostel to discuss forming a cricket team with the juniors.

However, they did not inform the college administration or seek permission for their entry or the proposed activity. Principal Ramkumar Jaiswal confirmed the suspension, saying, "Although no proof of ragging was found, the unauthorized entry of senior students into the juniors' hostel is a serious violation of discipline. Such actions disrupt the campus environment, and we cannot tolerate them."

He further emphasized that the suspended students would not be allowed to enter the college or hostel premises for the next three months and would remain under the custody of their parents during this period. Jaiswal also warned of stricter actions in the future, stating that the suspended students would be required to submit an affidavit. "Any further violations of discipline will lead to even harsher consequences," he added.