Six Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Killed After Car Rams Into Truck In Bihar's Bhojpur

The incident occurred in Bihar's Bhojpur district, claiming six lives while returning from Maha Kumbh on Friday early morning.

Six Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Died As Car Crashes Into Truck In Bihar's Bhojpur
Bhojpur Car Accident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

Updated : Feb 21, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Bhojpur: At least six Maha Kumbh devotees were killed in a road accident after the car they were travelling went out of control and rammed into a truck in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at around 3:17 am near the Dulhinganj petrol pump in Jagdishpur, officials added.

Six Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Killed After Car Rams Into Truck In Bihar's Bhojpur (ETV Bharat)

Soon after receiving the information, the Jagdishpur police team rushed to the accident site and retrieved bodies, which were sent for postmortem.

Aftab Khan, sub-inspector of Jagdishpur Police Station, said the primary investigation revealed the bus was running at high speed and as soon as it rammed into the truck that was parked at Ara Mohania from behind, six passengers died within five minutes.

According to officials, the deceased include four women and two men, who have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (62), Karuna Devi (58), Lal Babu Singh (25), Priya Kumar (20), Asha Kiran (28), and Juhi Rani (25).

After receiving the news, one of the family members reached the spot and identified the victims. "All the people who died belonged to the same family. They were returning from Maha Kumbh," Khan added.

An employee of the nearby petrol pump said, "It took just five minutes for us to reach the accident spot. The mishap was severe. By the time we reached there, no one was alive."

The locals said the car driver, who had probably fallen asleep, lost control and the accident happened. The driver fled soon after the incident. They further said that the car was shattered soon after the collision. One wheel was found lying 20 feet away, and the other parts of the car were found scattered here and there, they added.

Last Updated : Feb 21, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

