ETV Bharat / state

Seven Locations Proposed For Second Airport In Bengaluru: Minister MB Patil

author img

By PTI

Published : 13 hours ago

D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister said that Minister MB Patil held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the second airport construction for Bengaluru, which aims to be completed by 2033.

Seven Locations Proposed For Second Airport In Bengaluru: Minister MB Patil
File Photo of Minister MB Patil (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure M B Patil on Monday said that seven locations have been identified for the proposed second airport for Bengaluru.

He said that a meeting will be held on Tuesday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss submitting an application to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that meetings were held with IDeCK [Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited] and global consulting firm BCG (Boston Consulting Group) on Monday.

Initially, IDeCK had identified nine potential sites, but two were later removed from the list due to non-feasibility, he said. BCG representatives also shared their experience with the airport project in Navi Mumbai. Visual presentations prepared by both entities were reviewed during the meeting.

"We will submit the application to AAI, detailing all seven identified locations. AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility. The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential, and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills, and biodiversity," Patil said in a statement.

He emphasised that the decision on the location of the second airport will not be based on political considerations. It will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI, as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister stated that MB Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru. The government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, he added.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Infrastructure M B Patil on Monday said that seven locations have been identified for the proposed second airport for Bengaluru.

He said that a meeting will be held on Tuesday with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss submitting an application to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said that meetings were held with IDeCK [Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited] and global consulting firm BCG (Boston Consulting Group) on Monday.

Initially, IDeCK had identified nine potential sites, but two were later removed from the list due to non-feasibility, he said. BCG representatives also shared their experience with the airport project in Navi Mumbai. Visual presentations prepared by both entities were reviewed during the meeting.

"We will submit the application to AAI, detailing all seven identified locations. AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility. The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential, and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills, and biodiversity," Patil said in a statement.

He emphasised that the decision on the location of the second airport will not be based on political considerations. It will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI, as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

D K Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru City Development Minister stated that MB Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru. The government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MB PATIL ON SECOND AIRPORT IN BLURUSECOND AIRPORT IN BENGALURU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.