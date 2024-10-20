Militants Gun Down 2 Non-Local Labourers at J-K's Ganderbal; Several Others Injured

Srinagar: Two non-local laborers have been killed while three others were injured in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir today evening; the third such killing after the elected government was sworn in this week.
Officials said the unidentified militants fired upon the labourers in the Gagangeer area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Officials said that the two laborers were working in tunnel project in Gagangeer area. They said the injured labourers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but they were declared dead.
After the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched an operation to trace the militants.
This is the second such incident in which unidentified militants have killed non-local laborers after the elected government took over. A non local labourer from Bihar was killed in Shopian on 16th October.
The killing of the two laborers has evoked sharp condemnation from political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief minister Omar Abdullah said he felt very sad about the "dastardly, cowardly attack on non-local labourers" at Gagangeer in Sonamarg region.
"These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones," he said.
Congress president Tariq Karra condemned the attack and said that such incidents will vitiate the atmosphere. He urged the Govt to take immediate measures to contain such brutal attacks on innocent labourers.
PDP president and former chief minister said that she unequivocally condemns this "senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families".