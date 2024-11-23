ETV Bharat / state

Seven Labourers Killed In AP As Bus Hits Auto Rickshaw; CM Announces 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Each Family

According to police, thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, including the driver, when the bus coming from Dharmavaram and heading towards Hyderabad hit it.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 40 minutes ago

Anantapur: Seven labourers were killed and six others were injured on Saturday when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in Garladinne, located in Anantapur district, said a police official.

According to police sources, the labourers were returning to their village, Putluru, after working in Garladinne Mandal.

"The autorickshaw driver took a turn towards Garladinne town without noticing a speeding bus that was behind a truck. Somehow, the auto avoided getting hit by the truck, but it could not dodge the bus," the official said.

According to police, thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, along with the driver. The accident took place when the bus coming from Dharmavaram and heading towards Hyderabad.

Besides seven casualties, all the other passengers in the auto-rickshaw were injured but out of danger, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Tathaiya (55), Chinnagamma (48), Ramanjanamma (48), Pedanagamma (60), Kondamma, Jayaramudu and Chinnaganna.

The Road Transport Corporation bus driver has been detained by the police. A case has been registered following the incident and a further investigation is underway.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths of the labourers and announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to all the deceased families.

