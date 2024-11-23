ETV Bharat / state

Seven Labourers Killed In AP As Bus Hits Auto Rickshaw; CM Announces 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Each Family

Anantapur: Seven labourers were killed and six others were injured on Saturday when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in Garladinne, located in Anantapur district, said a police official.

According to police sources, the labourers were returning to their village, Putluru, after working in Garladinne Mandal.

"The autorickshaw driver took a turn towards Garladinne town without noticing a speeding bus that was behind a truck. Somehow, the auto avoided getting hit by the truck, but it could not dodge the bus," the official said.

According to police, thirteen persons were travelling in the auto-rickshaw, along with the driver. The accident took place when the bus coming from Dharmavaram and heading towards Hyderabad.