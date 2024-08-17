Nine Killed, 12 Injured In Separate Lightning Strike Incidents In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as nine people were killed and 12 others were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in different parts of Odisha on Saturday, police said.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office, two deaths each were reported in Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts and one each in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Ganjam districts.

Expressing grief over the unnatural deaths, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. While wishing speedy recovery of those injured, Majhi announced free treatment for them.

A report from Bargarh district said that 12 people were injured in a lightning strike in a field near Munupali village in Barpali block. Of the 12 injured persons, the condition of four was stated to be critical. All of them have been hospitalised.

The weather agency issued a yellow warning of heavy rain at a few places in Bolangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts during the next 24 hours.

For Sunday, the IMD issued a yellow warning and said heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) may occur at a few places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda districts.