Three Of A Family Killed In Scorpio-Alto Collision In Uttarakhand's Haldwani; SUV Driver On The Run

Haldwani: At least three members of a family were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident near Bel Baba Mandir on Rampur Road in the Haldwani Kotwali area of Nainital district, late on Monday night.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 1 AM when a Scorpio coming from Haldwani collided head-on with an Alto car coming from the opposite side.

According to police, three of the occupants in the Alto, all from the same family and residents of Banbhulpura in Haldwani, died on the spot. Two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, where their condition remains critical. Police said that the impact of the collision was so severe that the Alto was badly mangled, which hampered the efforts to pull out the victims.

Police officials said that the occupants of the Scorpio fled the scene after the accident, abandoning their vehicle. The Scorpio has been seized and investigation is on to identify and trace the owner and the rider. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Circle Officer Nitin Lohani said that the police reached the spot soon after receiving the information. "With the help of locals, we managed to rescue the injured. Preliminary investigation suggests reckless driving could be the reason behind the crash, but the exact cause is being probed," he said.

As per official sources, between July 2023 and 2025, Haldwani district in Uttarakhand saw as many as 425 road accidents, which led to death of 305 persons and serious injuries to 424. Officials said that overspeeding, wrong-side driving, overloading, and drunk driving remained major causes behind the accidents.