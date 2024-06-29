ETV Bharat / state

Wrong-Way Entry Triggers Fatal Collision on Samriddhi Expressway, Claims 7 Lives

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

A fatal accident unfolded on the Samriddhi Expressway in Jalna as a Swift Dzire collided head-on with an Ertiga travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai. Emergency responders faced challenges in accessing the scene promptly, leading to delays in rescue operations.

Wrong-Way Entry Triggers Fatal Collision on Samriddhi Expressway, Claims 7 Lives
Images from the spot (ETV Bharat)

Jalna (Maharashtra): In a devastating incident on Friday night, a fatal collision between Swift Dzire and an Ertiga on the Samriddhi Expressway near Kadwanchi village in Jalna district resulted in the loss of seven lives and left several other injured. The accident occureed around 11 pm when the Swift Dzire, reported travelling in wrong direction after refueling, collided head-on with Ertiga travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai.

According to local police sources, the impact of the collision caused both vehicles to breach the highway barricades, plunging off the elevated roadway. The quick intervention of Samriddhi Highway Police and Jalna Taluka Police was crucial as they swiftly mobilised rescue efforts. Utilising a crane, emergency responder worked diligently to extract both vehicles from under the highway.

Wrong-Way Entry Triggers Fatal Collision on Samriddhi Expressway, Claims 7 Lives (ETV Bharat)

Tragically, seven individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident, while four to five others sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to the district hospital for urgent medical care. The identity of the deceased has yet to be officially confirmed, pending further investigation by the authorities.

As investigations continue into the circumstances leading to the collision, authorities are urging witnesses and anyone with relevant information to come forward to aid the inquiry. Concerns have been raised regarding the safety measures on the Samriddhi Expressway, prompting calls for increased vigilance and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

