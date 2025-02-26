Five Killed, Six Injured In Road Accident On Mahashivratri In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: A tragic road accident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Surguja on the day of Mahashivratri, resulting in the deaths of at least five people and leaving six others seriously injured, police said.

The accident took place around 1 pm on National Highway 43, near Vishnupur village, within the jurisdiction of the Sitapur police station, they said. Police said that a Bolero SUV collided with a container truck coming from the opposite direction. The victims, who were returning from a Shiv temple in Kilkila after offering prayers, were en route to Revapur village when the accident occurred.

According to police, among the five deceased were Rajkumar Agaria (55), his daughter Anjali (25), Suraj Agaria (14), and one-year-old child, Mahi. The police said that four of the victims died on the spot, while one, a 12-year-old boy named Ayush, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The remaining six injured individuals were taken to the Ambikapur Medical College hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said, that the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, abandoned the vehicle, and locals set the truck on fire in protest. The police have registered a case and are making efforts to trace the driver.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the loss of life, offering condolences to the families of the deceased. He also directed the Surguja district administration to provide the best possible medical care to the injured. The Chief Minister posted on social media, "I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls, strength for the grieving families, and a speedy recovery for the injured."