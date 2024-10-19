ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 24 Injured In Road Accident In UP's Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar: Three people were killed and 24 sustained injuries after a bus fell into a drain while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist here on Friday evening, police said.

The bus, which had 53 people on board, was on its way to Siddharthnagar from Balrampur. They said The incident occurred in the Dhebaruwa area of Siddharthnagar district.

According to Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh, the driver lost control of the bus while trying to save a cyclist. However, the bus hit the cycle before falling into the drain near Chargahwa, police said.

Two passengers, including a teenager, and the cyclist died in the accident, she said.

Information regarding the accident was received at around 6 pm. The local police, with the help of locals, rescued the passengers trapped in the bus.

"Three people, including a teenager, died in the accident which occurred when the driver tried to avoid hitting a cyclist," she said.