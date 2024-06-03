Madhya Pradesh: Tragic Road Accident Claims 13 Lives in Rajgarh; CM, President Express Grief

Madhya Pradesh: Several dead as Tractor- Trolley Carrying Marriage Party Over Turns (ETV Bharat)

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, at least 13 people, lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a horrific road accident that occurred late Sunday evening at Piplodi in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased included three children. The accident took place near Piplodi Chowki, where a tractor-trolley, carrying around 30 wedding guests from Motipura village in Rajasthan's Jawar police station, overturned.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were part of a wedding procession en route from Rajasthan to Kulampur. Two of the injured persons were in critical condition and were referred to Bhopal for advanced medical care.

The accident took place when the 30 baraatis were travelling in a tractor trolley, which overturned near Piplodi Chowki. There was a stampede like atmosphere in the district hospital since the news of the accident. The collector and SP also reached the spot. Rajgarh collector Harsh Dixit, while giving information about the above incident, said that some people were coming from Rajasthan with a wedding procession.

Upon receiving information about the incident, local authorities, including the police, rushed to the scene to provide assistance. Rajgarh Collector confirmed the details, stating that the trolley overturned at the border of Rajgarh and Rajasthan, resulting in the tragic loss of lives. A JCB was called to the spot to rescue the people buried under the trolley.

Minister of State with independent charge Narayan Singh Panwar visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured and commended the efforts of the district and hospital administration in providing prompt medical assistance. He assured the families of the deceased of all possible support and emphasised the importance of ensuring proper treatment for the injured.

Expressing profound sorrow, President Draupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. CM Yadav affirmed that the state government is in coordination with the Rajasthan authorities, with efforts underway to provide necessary medical care to the injured individuals.