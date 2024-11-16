ETV Bharat / state

10 Children Killed, 16 Injured As Fire Breaks Out At Jhansi Medical College; CM Yogi Orders Probe

A fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College NICU killed 10 children and injured 16, likely caused by a short circuit.

File Photo- People gathered outside Jhansi Medical College (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 46 minutes ago

Jhansi: At least 10 children lost their lives in a devastating fire that broke out around 10.45 on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NIC) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, one of the largest hospitals in the Bundelkhan region. 16 other infants sustained injuries. Officials said that over 50 infants, aged between one day and one month, were admitted to the NICU at the time of the incident.

District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar confirmed the deaths of 10 infants and reported that another 16 were hospitalised with injuries. "The situation is very tragic. While many children were saved, the number of fatalities is heartbreaking," Kumar said.

The NICU, which houses the most critically ill newborns, had about 54 children at the time of the fire. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh, efforts are ongoing to account for all children. "While 10 children have died and 16 others are being treated, the verification process is still underway to ensure the status of the remaining children, she said.

Rescue operations were carried out throughout the night by firefighters, hospital staff, and police officers. One woman, whose newborn was among the victims, said tearfully, "My child was born just a few days ago. Now, my baby is gone because of this fire."

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the fire and whether negligence played a role. SSP Sudha Singh said that a full inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause and determine accountability.

"While the initial information points to a short circuit as the cause, we are investigating under what circumstances this incident occurred," Singh said. "We are also looking into whether there was any lapse in safety measures," she added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed shock and sadness over the incident. "The death of children in this fire is extremely heartbreaking," he tweeted, directing district officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and expedite relief efforts.

Adityanath also dispatched Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, to Jhansi to oversee the situation.

Pathak, who arrived in Jhansi early Saturday morning, assured that the state government would provide all necessary support. "I am deeply pained by this tragic incident, and I will ensure that everything is done to assist the victims and their families," Pathak said.

Principal Secretary of Health, RK Srivastava, accompanied Pathak to the site, and officials have been instructed to submit a detailed report within 12 hours.

As medical staff and officials continue to care for the injured, the local community has rallied around the victims' families. Volunteers have begun to organise support for the grieving families, with donations of food, water, and blankets being distributed at the hospital.

The tragedy has left the region in mourning, with political leaders, including Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma and local MLA Ravi Sharma, expressing their condolences.

