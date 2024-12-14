Four Killed, 24 Injured In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Jalna District

ETV Bharat / state

The accident took place around 4 pm in the Nava Road area when the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Jalna: Four passengers were killed and 24 others injured after a truck and a state transport bus collided near Jalna city in central Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 4 pm in the Nava Road area when the bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with about 60 passengers was going to Mahurgad from Malegaon, he said.

The bus collided with a truck, which passengers claimed was being driven recklessly. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were badly mangled and some of the occupants of the bus had to be pulled out by locals, said the official.

He said the accident left four persons dead and 24 injured, all travelling on the bus. The injured passengers were taken to the District Government Hospital in Jalna. Of them, three are in serious condition, he said.

Passengers claimed the truck driver was drunk. Police arrested the driver, who was not yet identified.

