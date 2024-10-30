ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, 4 Injured In Clash Among Nomadic Groups In Odisha's Sundergarh

The clash in Sundergarh resulted in five deaths from sharp weapon attacks, with police forming teams to investigate the incident and apprehend suspects.

The clash in Sundergarh resulted in five deaths from sharp weapon attacks, with police forming teams to investigate the incident and apprehend suspects.
Representational Image (Etv Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Rourkela: At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Karamadihi village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station late on Tuesday over a suspected extramarital affair, they said.

All the five were hacked to death by the rival group, a senior police officer said. Western Range DIG Brijesh Ray said the four injured were undergoing treatment at Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital.

According to preliminary reports, some persons of the rival group entered the village with sharp weapons and attacked members of the other faction.

Investigation is underway and two police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, officials said. Senior police officers, forensic teams and a dog squad are at the spot, they added.

Rourkela: At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Karamadihi village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station late on Tuesday over a suspected extramarital affair, they said.

All the five were hacked to death by the rival group, a senior police officer said. Western Range DIG Brijesh Ray said the four injured were undergoing treatment at Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital.

According to preliminary reports, some persons of the rival group entered the village with sharp weapons and attacked members of the other faction.

Investigation is underway and two police teams have been formed to nab the culprits, officials said. Senior police officers, forensic teams and a dog squad are at the spot, they added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CLASH IN ODISHAS SUNDERGARHTWO GROUPS CLASH IN ODISHANOMADIC GROUPS CLASH IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.