Five Killed, 4 Injured In Clash Among Nomadic Groups In Odisha's Sundergarh

Rourkela: At least five persons, including three women, died and four others were critically injured in a clash between two nomadic groups in Odisha’s Sundergarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Karamadihi village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station late on Tuesday over a suspected extramarital affair, they said.

All the five were hacked to death by the rival group, a senior police officer said. Western Range DIG Brijesh Ray said the four injured were undergoing treatment at Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital.