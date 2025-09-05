Five Killed, Over Dozen Injured In Car-Bus Collision In Rajasthan's Kuchaman

A high-speed car collided with a bus in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman, leaving five people dead and injuring over a dozen.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST
Didwana-Kuchaman: A speeding car collided head-on with a bus on the bypass of Moulasar town in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, killing at least five people, including a woman and injuring over a dozen bus passengers.
Police officials said that the accident took place when the high-speed car rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction. Officials said that ambulances rushed the victims to the Moulasar Community Health Centre for first aid. From there, the seriously injured were referred to hospitals in Didwana and Kuchaman, while two critically injured patients were later shifted to Jaipur for advanced treatment.
Didwana Additional SP Himanshu Sharma said, "Several passengers have been admitted to different hospitals. Those seriously injured have been referred to Jaiour, and others are under treatment." On receiving information, police and emergency personnel reached the site, began relief operations, and cleared the road by removing the damaged vehicles to restore traffic. The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, and police have begun investigating the exact cause of the accident.
Senior officials, including Kuchaman Additional SP Nemichand Kharia, Sub-Divisional Officer Sunil Chaudhary, and Municipal Council Chairman Suresh Sikhwal, visited the district hospital in Kuchaman City. They met the injured and reviewed the treatment arrangements. Authorities said that further action will be taken after the investigation report.
Also Read