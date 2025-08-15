10 Pilgrims From Bihar Killed, 35 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In West Bengal's East Bardhaman

East Bardhaman: At least 10 pilgrims were killed and around 35 others sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in the Nala ferry Ghar area along the National Highway 19 on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when the bus carrying 45 pilgrims from the Chiraisa Saraswati Ghat area under Matia police station in Bihar, was enroute from Gangasagar towards Durgapur. Police said the vehicle lost control and rammed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside before overturning.

Locals said they heard a loud crash sound and immediately rushed to the scene to assist the victims. Receiving information, Police and rescue teams soon reached the spot and ensured the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision. The force of the impact was so severe that the front side of the bus was heavily damaged, trapping several passengers inside.

The victims, mostly residents of the same Bihar locality, had embarked on the pilgrimage to Gangasagar earlier this week. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and contact their families. Arrangements are also being made to facilitate the return of the survivors. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.