ETV Bharat / state

10 Pilgrims From Bihar Killed, 35 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In West Bengal's East Bardhaman

A bus returning from Gangasagar crashed in East Bardhaman, leaving 10 pilgrims from Bihar dead and 35 others injured.

A bus returning from Gangasagar crashed in East Bardhaman, killing 10 Bihar pilgrims and injuring 35 others.
Crowd at the accident site (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

Updated : August 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

East Bardhaman: At least 10 pilgrims were killed and around 35 others sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in the Nala ferry Ghar area along the National Highway 19 on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when the bus carrying 45 pilgrims from the Chiraisa Saraswati Ghat area under Matia police station in Bihar, was enroute from Gangasagar towards Durgapur. Police said the vehicle lost control and rammed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside before overturning.

Locals said they heard a loud crash sound and immediately rushed to the scene to assist the victims. Receiving information, Police and rescue teams soon reached the spot and ensured the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision. The force of the impact was so severe that the front side of the bus was heavily damaged, trapping several passengers inside.

The victims, mostly residents of the same Bihar locality, had embarked on the pilgrimage to Gangasagar earlier this week. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and contact their families. Arrangements are also being made to facilitate the return of the survivors. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Also Read

  1. 30 Injured As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki
  2. Seven Children Among 11 Pilgrims Killed After Pickup Van Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Dausa
  3. Two Teachers Killed, Four Injured As Bus Ploughs Into Crowd Near Dhangadhi Drain In Uttarakhand

East Bardhaman: At least 10 pilgrims were killed and around 35 others sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck in the Nala ferry Ghar area along the National Highway 19 on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when the bus carrying 45 pilgrims from the Chiraisa Saraswati Ghat area under Matia police station in Bihar, was enroute from Gangasagar towards Durgapur. Police said the vehicle lost control and rammed into the rear of a truck parked on the roadside before overturning.

Locals said they heard a loud crash sound and immediately rushed to the scene to assist the victims. Receiving information, Police and rescue teams soon reached the spot and ensured the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the collision. The force of the impact was so severe that the front side of the bus was heavily damaged, trapping several passengers inside.

The victims, mostly residents of the same Bihar locality, had embarked on the pilgrimage to Gangasagar earlier this week. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and contact their families. Arrangements are also being made to facilitate the return of the survivors. Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident.

Also Read

  1. 30 Injured As Double-Decker Bus Overturns In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki
  2. Seven Children Among 11 Pilgrims Killed After Pickup Van Collides With Truck In Rajasthan's Dausa
  3. Two Teachers Killed, Four Injured As Bus Ploughs Into Crowd Near Dhangadhi Drain In Uttarakhand
Last Updated : August 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROAD ACCIDENTEAST BARDHAMAN BUS ACCIDENTBIHAR PILGRIMS KILL IN WEST BENGAL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.