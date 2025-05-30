ETV Bharat / state

5 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

The injured were taken to hospitals, including AIIMS Bathinda, and most of them were stated to be out of danger.

4 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib
Police personnel and others stand at a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit after a blast killed at least four migrant labourers and injured many others at a village, in Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Friday (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2025 at 11:54 AM IST

Updated : May 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Five people were killed and nearly 30 others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory located on the Singhe Wala-Faridkot Kotli road under the Lambi constituency of Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

The two-storey building collapsed in the explosion, and the workers were trapped under the rubble. Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jaspal Singh, said," The explosion took place at around 1 am. Around 45 to 50 migrant workers work in this factory, and they had accommodation inside", adding the police reached the spot and the injured were taken to hospitals.

The DSP said the cause of the blast is under investigation.

Arun Kumar, who is working as a packer at the factory, said," After we finished packing, we went to sleep. Suddenly, we heard the sound of fire behind us, which caused everyone to start running."

"Following the explosion, the building collapsed unexpectedly. Many workers were trapped under the rubble at that time; about 40 people were inside," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Dr Akhil Chaudhary, said the blast occurred in one of the rooms in the manufacturing setup of the unit, leading to the collapse of the roof.

It seems that the blast was caused by materials used in the manufacturing of firecrackers, though the exact cause can be ascertained after investigations and forensic examinations, the SSP added.

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Five people were killed and nearly 30 others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory located on the Singhe Wala-Faridkot Kotli road under the Lambi constituency of Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

The two-storey building collapsed in the explosion, and the workers were trapped under the rubble. Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jaspal Singh, said," The explosion took place at around 1 am. Around 45 to 50 migrant workers work in this factory, and they had accommodation inside", adding the police reached the spot and the injured were taken to hospitals.

The DSP said the cause of the blast is under investigation.

Arun Kumar, who is working as a packer at the factory, said," After we finished packing, we went to sleep. Suddenly, we heard the sound of fire behind us, which caused everyone to start running."

"Following the explosion, the building collapsed unexpectedly. Many workers were trapped under the rubble at that time; about 40 people were inside," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Dr Akhil Chaudhary, said the blast occurred in one of the rooms in the manufacturing setup of the unit, leading to the collapse of the roof.

It seems that the blast was caused by materials used in the manufacturing of firecrackers, though the exact cause can be ascertained after investigations and forensic examinations, the SSP added.

Last Updated : May 30, 2025 at 12:00 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BLAST IN FIRECRACKERS FACTORYFIRECRACKERS FACTORY IN LAMBILAMBI FACTORY BLASTPUNJAB FIRECRACKER FACTORY BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.