5 Killed, Several Injured In Blast At Firecracker Factory In Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Five people were killed and nearly 30 others injured in a blast at a firecracker factory located on the Singhe Wala-Faridkot Kotli road under the Lambi constituency of Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said.
The two-storey building collapsed in the explosion, and the workers were trapped under the rubble. Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Jaspal Singh, said," The explosion took place at around 1 am. Around 45 to 50 migrant workers work in this factory, and they had accommodation inside", adding the police reached the spot and the injured were taken to hospitals.
The DSP said the cause of the blast is under investigation.
Arun Kumar, who is working as a packer at the factory, said," After we finished packing, we went to sleep. Suddenly, we heard the sound of fire behind us, which caused everyone to start running."
"Following the explosion, the building collapsed unexpectedly. Many workers were trapped under the rubble at that time; about 40 people were inside," he added.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Dr Akhil Chaudhary, said the blast occurred in one of the rooms in the manufacturing setup of the unit, leading to the collapse of the roof.
It seems that the blast was caused by materials used in the manufacturing of firecrackers, though the exact cause can be ascertained after investigations and forensic examinations, the SSP added.