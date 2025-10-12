ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Multiple Vehicles Collide While Trying To Save Buffalo On Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway

Udaipur: At least four people were killed and several others were injured when five vehicles, including a Bolero, a tanker, a truck, and a car, collided late Saturday night in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. The mishap occurred near Mayur Mill in the Rishabhdev police station area on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway.

According to Rishabhdev Police Station Officer Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, the accident happened when a buffalo suddenly strayed onto the highway. He said, "In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, a car changed its direction, crossed the divider, and entered the opposite lane, colliding with oncoming vehicles. The impact was so severe that one car was completely crushed, and vehicles coming from behind rammed into each other."

Eyewitnesses said that four passengers of the Bolero had just stepped out of their vehicle when a trailer coming from Udaipur ran over them. All four died on the spot. Police said that the deceased have been identified as Anil (30), son of Moolchand Meena, Basanti (54), wife of Moolchand Meena, both residents of Bhorai Ghata in the Semari area of Salumbar; Ishwar, son of Dhula Meena of Khema village in Dungarpur, and Jija Devi (24), wife of Jitendra Kumar Katara from Shaktawaton Ka Garha in Semari. Police said that they were returning home after visiting family in Udaipur.