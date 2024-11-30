Khargone Bus Accident: Four Including Child Killed, Several Injured As Speeding Bus Overturns

Khargone: At least four people, including a child, were killed and several others were injured in a bus accident in Khargone on Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred at Jiratpura Phata, located in the Segaon police station area. The passenger bus, travelling from Khargone to Alirajpur, was speeding when it lost control and overturned at around 1 pm, police said.

According to the police, the crash was so severe that some passengers were trapped under the bus, which led to a chaotic scene at the site. Locals and emergency responders worked quickly, using a JCB to lift the bus and retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

Four people, including three women and a child, were confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities swiftly responded to the accident, with police and Tehsildar officials arriving shortly after the crash. They coordinated with villagers to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Many of the injured were taken to Segaon Hospital and District Hospital for treatment, sources said.

The local police and administration have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manohar Singh Baria also arrived at the site to oversee the relief and rescue efforts. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident is on, police said.