Five Killed, Three Critical After Head-On Collision Between Car-Container In Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Basti: At least five people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a head-on collision between a car and a container in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on National Highway 27 near Gotwa Tata Agency in the Nagar police station area on Monday morning, they added. Soon after receiving the information, the Kaptanganj and Harraiya police, along with the patrolling vehicle of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), were pressed into service. Area Officer Kalwari, Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinandan, Basti District Magistrate Ravish Kumar, and the Outpost in-charge also reached the spot.

Basti SP Abhinandan said, "The car occupants were stuck in the vehicle for about an hour as there was no equipment to take out the trapped people."

"Local people took out the people trapped inside. A total of eight people were there. By then, five people died, and the condition of the other three became critical, and they were immediately admitted to the district hospital," the SP added.

"The container with the Rajasthan number was going from Basti to Ayodhya. At that time, some people were going from Gujarat to Gorakhpur by car. Suddenly, the container changed lanes on the highway, and a head-on collision took place," he added.

The police officials also said that the car driver is among the dead and was a resident of Tarkulhi Jasopur of the Khorabar police station area, ​​Gorakhpur district. Legal action is being taken by registering a case, and a further investigation is underway, they added.