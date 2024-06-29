Virudhunagar: In a yet another explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit, four workers died and one was injured in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district this morning, police said.

On information about the incident, fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames and a rescue operation was initiated immediately. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, an officer of the local police station said.

Four Workers Killed In Blast At Fireworks Unit In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar (ETV Bharat)

Initial investigation has revealed that the manufacturing unit was operating with a license from Sahadev TRO of Chatur taluk in Achankulam. It is being suspected that the explosion may have occurred due to improper handling of the chemicals and other raw materials that were kept at the unit but the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, the officer added.

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar (age 45), Marisamy (age 40), Selvakumar (age 35) and Mohan (age 30), police said.