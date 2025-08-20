Four Killed Of Electrocution In Separate Incidents In Telangana

Hyderabad: At least four people died and one sustained injuries due to electrocution in separate incidents in Telangana’s Hyderabad and Kamareddy districts, officials said on Wednesday.
According to police, members of Vinayaka Associations from Chandrikapuram and Bairipuragalli in Puranapool, Old City, purchased a 19-foot Ganesh idol from Jalpalli Laxmiguda.
A tractor driven by Ratlawat Dhoni (19) of Lalitha Bagh was used to transport it. Organiser Akhil and others fixed the idol onto a trolley, welding it to a steel frame for support. Around 1 am, while passing near the Royal Sea Hotel in Bandlaguda, the idol touched 33 kV overhead power lines. The steel frame conducted the current, electrocuting those handling it.
Akhil, Vikas (22) and Dhoni received severe shocks and were rushed to the hospital; however, Dhoni and Vikas died while undergoing treatment. Currently, Akhil is undergoing treatment in the ICU.
On receiving the information, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) CMD Musharraf Ali Farooqui reached the spot and conducted an inspection.
Speaking to the media, CMD Farooqui said that no one died of electrocution there, claiming that one person fell under the tractor’s wheel while another succumbed to injuries after hitting a partition.
However, police officials said that two youths died of electrocution, and doctors who conducted postmortems confirmed death by burn injuries. Police dismissed the claims of the power department. An investigation into the matter is underway.
In another incident, a man identified as Ramcharan Tej (18), son of Lalitha and Raju from Bagamberpet in Hyderabad, was erecting a 15-foot Ganesh mandapam at a local building on Monday night. A bamboo pole accidentally touched a high-tension wire, electrocuting him.
He fell and sustained a grievous head injury. He was then rushed to Kacheguda hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.
In a similar incident, another woman died of electrocution in the Rajanna Sircilla district. Members of Vishwanatha Ganesh Mandali had purchased an idol from Armur, Kamareddy district. While transporting it through the Arepalli Stage in Palvancha mandal on Tuesday, the iron support rod came in contact with an overhead power line.
Lakshminarayana (20) of Obulapur village, Tangallapalli mandal, who was helping with the idol, died on the spot. His friend Singannaveni Saikumar of Subhashnagar was critically injured. It was Lakshminarayana’s birthday on Tuesday, the day he died while bringing the idol home.
Read More