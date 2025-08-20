ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed Of Electrocution In Separate Incidents In Telangana

Hyderabad: At least four people died and one sustained injuries due to electrocution in separate incidents in Telangana’s Hyderabad and Kamareddy districts, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, members of Vinayaka Associations from Chandrikapuram and Bairipuragalli in Puranapool, Old City, purchased a 19-foot Ganesh idol from Jalpalli Laxmiguda.

A tractor driven by Ratlawat Dhoni (19) of Lalitha Bagh was used to transport it. Organiser Akhil and others fixed the idol onto a trolley, welding it to a steel frame for support. Around 1 am, while passing near the Royal Sea Hotel in Bandlaguda, the idol touched 33 kV overhead power lines. The steel frame conducted the current, electrocuting those handling it.

Akhil, Vikas (22) and Dhoni received severe shocks and were rushed to the hospital; however, Dhoni and Vikas died while undergoing treatment. Currently, Akhil is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

On receiving the information, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) CMD Musharraf Ali Farooqui reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

Speaking to the media, CMD Farooqui said that no one died of electrocution there, claiming that one person fell under the tractor’s wheel while another succumbed to injuries after hitting a partition.