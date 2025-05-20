Three, Including Child, Killed In Wall Collapse Near Madurai Amid Heavy Rains

Madurai: At least three people, including a child and two women, were killed in a wall collapse near Madurai, following heavy rainfall in the area on Monday night. According to Madurai Police, the incident occurred at Valiankulam Muthalamman Kovil Street, near Madurai Airport.

Police said that Amma Pillai (65), a resident of the area, was sitting at the entrance of her house along with her 10-year-old grandson, Veeramani, and her neighbour, Venkatty (55) when a portion of the house wall suddenly collapsed due to torrential rains. All three sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Police said that the locals immediately alerted emergency services, and the victims were rushed to the nearby Valiankulam Government Hospital. Despite efforts by medical staff, Venkatty succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Following the initial care, Amma Pillai and Veeramani were transferred to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for advanced treatment. However, both passed away later during treatment.

Perungudi police registered a case based on complaint based on a complaint filed local residents and visited the accident site for investigation. The body of Venkatty was sent to the Rajaji Hospital for autopsy.

Authorities have assured that further investigation will be conducted to determine the structural cause of the collapse and whether any preventive measures could have been taken.