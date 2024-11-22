ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Udaipur Accident After Car On Wrong Side Collides With Dumper

Five men died in a tragic accident near Amberi village after a dumper collided with their car travelling on the wrong side.

Five men died in a tragic accident near Amberi village after a dumper collided with their car travelling on the wrong side.
Car damaged after collapsing with Dumper in Udaipur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Udaipur: At least five youths died in an accident near Amberi village in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a dumper collided with their car on Thursday night. The incident occurred when a speeding dumper collided with a car travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Himanshu Singh Rajawat, Station Officer of Sukher police station said, "All five youths in the car died on the spot. Among the deceased was the son of a head constable."

Rajawat said, "The victims have been identified as Himmat Khatik (32) of Delwara, Rajsamand; Pankaj Nagrachi (24) of Bedla; Gopal Nagrachi (27) of Kharol Colony Ambamata; Gaurav Jinagar (23) of Sisama; and one other companion."

"The car was heading from Amberi to Debari when it collided head-on with the dumper," the police official added.

"The dumper driver tried his best to stop the vehicle, but the collision could not be avoided. The impact was so severe that the car's front was completely crushed." a local said.

Police and local residents arrived at the scene to extract the victims from the mangled car. "The bodies were sent to MB hospital's mortuary," Rajawat confirmed, adding that the dumper has been seized for further investigation.

Rajawat said, "A detailed investigation is underway, and action will be taken against the dumper driver if found guilty of negligence."

