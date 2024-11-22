ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Udaipur Accident After Car On Wrong Side Collides With Dumper

Udaipur: At least five youths died in an accident near Amberi village in Rajasthan's Udaipur after a dumper collided with their car on Thursday night. The incident occurred when a speeding dumper collided with a car travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Himanshu Singh Rajawat, Station Officer of Sukher police station said, "All five youths in the car died on the spot. Among the deceased was the son of a head constable."

Rajawat said, "The victims have been identified as Himmat Khatik (32) of Delwara, Rajsamand; Pankaj Nagrachi (24) of Bedla; Gopal Nagrachi (27) of Kharol Colony Ambamata; Gaurav Jinagar (23) of Sisama; and one other companion."

"The car was heading from Amberi to Debari when it collided head-on with the dumper," the police official added.