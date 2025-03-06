ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed In Two Road Accidents In Bengal's Malda

Malda: Four people were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

One of the two accidents occurred around 5 am when a speeding vehicle hit a battery-operated rickshaw, commonly known as a toto, on National Highway-512 in the Hiyaghar area in Gajol, a senior officer said.

"Three persons died on the spot, and one was injured in the accident," he said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies, while the injured were referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, as his condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.

The deceased, who were on their way to Gajol when the accident took place, hailed from the Deotala area, he said, adding that they were involved in the trading of fish and vegetables.