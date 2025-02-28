Rajasthan: Three Of A Family Killed, Nine Injured In Trolley Collision While Returning From Maha Kumbh

Baran: At least three people were killed and nine others injured in a road accident on National Highway 27 near the Madhya Pradesh border in Rajasthan's Baran district on Friday, police said.

Police said the accident took place between Panjantori and Faruda at around 6.30 am when a family from Sagwara in the Dungarpur district was returning home after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The jeep, carrying members of the Prajapati community, was struck from behind by a trolley, police said.

According to police, the deceased included a couple, identified as Bharat and his wife, Amrita. Another individual, Jagdish, also died in the mishap. Nine others were injured, six of whom were admitted to the hospital for treatment at the Community Health Center in Shahbad. The injured were rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident, and police officials promptly arrived at the scene.

Police said that after the accident, the trolley driver fled the scene and they have launched an investigation into the matter. Some individuals were trapped inside the damaged jeep, while others were lying on the road. The crash caused a significant traffic jam on National Highway 27, affecting vehicles travelling between Shivpuri and Kota. The damaged jeep was later moved to the side of the road, allowing traffic to flow once again.

According to Town Police Station Officer Yogesh Kumar, the crash was severe, with the jeep almost completely destroyed. Kumar said, "The front tire and various parts of the vehicle were found separated from the jeep."

Police officials have urged those with any information to come forward as they work to resolve the case.