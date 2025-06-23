ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan | Three Killed, 3 Injured In Trailer-Tempo Collision On National Highway 68 In Barmer

Barmer: At least three youth were killed in a tragic road accident late on Sunday night in the Gundamalani area in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

Gundamalani police station in-charge Devichand Dhaka said the collision resulted in the deaths of three individuals, and three others were seriously injured.

"The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The impact of the collision was so severe that two of the passengers were trapped inside the tempo, while others were thrown out onto the road due to the force of the crash. Upon hearing the cries for help, locals rushed to the scene and alerted the police," Dhaka said.

The emergency services arrived at the scene promptly and, with the help of locals, managed to pull the trapped passengers out of the wreckage. However, two youths, identified as Ramaram and Lalsingh from Piprali village, were declared dead on the spot. Another passenger, Dinesh, who was also from the same village and a cousin of Ramaram, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital.

The police official said that the driver of the trailer fled the spot immediately after the accident, but was later caught by the police after a short chase. Authorities have taken him into custody, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said that further action will follow after the completion of the investigation.