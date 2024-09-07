Ten People Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Vidisha/Ratlam/Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least ten persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, Ratlam, and Jabalpur districts on Saturday, police said.

Four persons, originally from Rajasthan, were killed and six others accompanying them injured when their SUV rammed into a truck at around 4 am on Biaora-Bina highway in Vidisha district, a police official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident. In Raoti of Ratlam district, a pick-up vehicle fell into a 60-foot gorge, leaving three persons, including a boy, dead and 20 others injured.

The incident occurred on the Raoti-Dholawad road, 35 km away from the Ratlam district headquarters, when the vehicle climbing a slope reversed due to a brake failure and tumbled down in the gorge, said Raoti police station in-charge Jaiprakash Chouhan. The deceased are identified as Leela Bai (40), Nanibai (47) and Ajay (15), he said.

In Jabalpur district, three persons were killed in a collision between a car and a two-wheeler near Belkheda village, an official said. The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle to attend a family function when the incident occurred.

Among the trio, Prem Singh (55) and Sheel Rani (50) died on the spot, while seriously injured Mohan (35) succumbed to his injuries in the medical college hospital during treatment, said Belkheda police station incharge Sarojani Chouksey. The trio hailed from Hanumatbago village in adjoining Damoh district, she said.