Telangana: Roof Collapse In Nagarkurnool Kills Four Of A Family, Injures One

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

Updated : Jul 1, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

A roof collapse in Wanapatla village in Nagarkurnool district claimed the lives of a mother, two daughters and a son. The father survived but sustained severe injuries and has been hospitalised for treatment.

Nagarkurnool: In a Tragic incident that unfolded in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Wanapatla village in Nagarkurnool district witnessed a loss as four members of a family lost their lives due to a roof collapse caused by heavy rain.

The victims, identified as Godugu Bhaskar (36), his wife Padma (26), and their two daughters Tejaswini and Vasantha along with son Rutvik, were buried under the debris. The incident occurred around 2 am when incessant rain battered the region, weakening the structure of their mud house. Bhaskar miraculously managed to escape with injuries, but the rest of his family could not be saved.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the tragedy, with the police registering a case and initiating an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse. As a precautionary measure, officials have urged residents living in mud houses to exercise caution and steel safer accommodations during the monsoon season, emphasising the risks posed by structural weaknesses during heavy rainfall.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Nagarkurnool district hospital for post-mortem examinations, where Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) officials conducted inquiries and offered condolences to the bereaved family. The government has assured financial support to the affected family members as they cope with this devastating loss.

