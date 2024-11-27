ETV Bharat / state

5 Women Grazing Cattle Die as Speeding Car Hits Them Near Mamallapuram; 2 Held For 'Drunk' Driving

The victims were trying to cross the road when the car fatally hit them. Locals staged a protested demanding justice to bereaved families.

Five women in Tamil Nadu were killed by a speeding car near Mamallapuram. Two suspects were detained, and locals protested demanding justice.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 seconds ago

Chengalpattu: At least five women from Pandithamedu village near Mamallapuram were killed in a tragic incident on Wednesday when a speeding car fatally hit them on the Old Mahabalipuram Road. The victims, all over 50 years old, had been grazing cattle by the roadside when the accident occurred.

Police identified the deceased as Kathai, Vijaya, Gauri, Lokammal, and Yashoda. The women were attempting to cross the road after tending their cattle when the car, travelling from Chennai to Puducherry, veered off and struck them at high speed.

Local residents managed to detain the car driver and another individual, while the remaining occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Police confirmed that the two detained individuals were under the influence of alcohol. Efforts are underway to locate the other involved in the accident.

Locals gathered at the scene, blocked the road, and staged a protest, demanding immediate action against the accused. They argued with the police and insisted that the detained suspects be removed from the vehicle and held accountable on the spot. The protest temporarily disrupted traffic at the place.

Police recovered the bodies of the victims and sent them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. A detailed investigation has been initiated to establish the sequence of events and confirm the involvement of the remaining suspects.

