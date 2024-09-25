ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed In Road Accident in Tamil Nadu's Ulundurpet

author img

By IANS

Published : 2 hours ago

While returning to Ranipet after visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan temple, the driver lost control of the tourist van and crashed into a tree in Mettathur village in Ulundurpet. This tragic accident resulted in the death of at least six people, and 16 others were injured.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: At least six people were killed and 16 others injured when a tourist van in which they were travelling hit a tree in Tamil Nadu's Ulundurpet, said officials here on Wednesday. The incident occurred during the early morning hours and the area was receiving heavy rainfall at the time of the mishap. Those who met with the accident were returning to their homes in Ranipet after visiting Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the officials said.

Police said that when the tourist van reached Mettathur village in Ulundurpet, the driver lost control of the vehicle reportedly due to heavy rain and rammed into a tree on the roadside. Six people died on the spot and several were injured. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound and cries of the people. They informed the police. Police and other rescue teams reached the spot and carried out the rescue operations.

All the injured were admitted to the Ulundurpet government hospital. The bodies of the victims have also been shifted to the hospital for autopsy and further proceedings. The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be received. The police filed the case and were investigating. Further details are awaited. In Tamil Nadu, a fatality is reported in every fourth accident and 25 per cent of accidents are turning into fatal accidents.

In terms of total accidents last year, Chennai and Coimbatore stood at the top positions with 3,642 accidents followed by Chengalpattu with 3,387 accidents, Tiruppur with 3,292 and Salem with 3,174. In 2022, 17884 fatalities were reported from 64,05 accidents, according to the data from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). A total of 18,129 fatalities were reported from 62,685 accidents in 2019 while 18,392 deaths from 67,279 accidents were recorded in 2018.

Read More

  1. Eight Killed In Truck-Auto Rickshaw Collision In MP
  2. Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies In Road Accident In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Chennai: At least six people were killed and 16 others injured when a tourist van in which they were travelling hit a tree in Tamil Nadu's Ulundurpet, said officials here on Wednesday. The incident occurred during the early morning hours and the area was receiving heavy rainfall at the time of the mishap. Those who met with the accident were returning to their homes in Ranipet after visiting Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the officials said.

Police said that when the tourist van reached Mettathur village in Ulundurpet, the driver lost control of the vehicle reportedly due to heavy rain and rammed into a tree on the roadside. Six people died on the spot and several were injured. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound and cries of the people. They informed the police. Police and other rescue teams reached the spot and carried out the rescue operations.

All the injured were admitted to the Ulundurpet government hospital. The bodies of the victims have also been shifted to the hospital for autopsy and further proceedings. The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be received. The police filed the case and were investigating. Further details are awaited. In Tamil Nadu, a fatality is reported in every fourth accident and 25 per cent of accidents are turning into fatal accidents.

In terms of total accidents last year, Chennai and Coimbatore stood at the top positions with 3,642 accidents followed by Chengalpattu with 3,387 accidents, Tiruppur with 3,292 and Salem with 3,174. In 2022, 17884 fatalities were reported from 64,05 accidents, according to the data from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB). A total of 18,129 fatalities were reported from 62,685 accidents in 2019 while 18,392 deaths from 67,279 accidents were recorded in 2018.

Read More

  1. Eight Killed In Truck-Auto Rickshaw Collision In MP
  2. Vaishali MP Veena Devi's Son Dies In Road Accident In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADUROAD ACCIDENTSULUNDURPETROAD ACCIDENT IN ULUNDURPET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.