Uttar Pradesh: Five Killed, 7 Injured In Road Accident at Ikouna; CM Yogi Offers Condolences

Five people died and seven others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a car in Ikouna. CM Yogi ordered swift relief efforts.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 minutes ago

Shravasti: A tragic road accident occurred in the Ikouna police station area at Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti on Saturday, claiming the lives of five people and leaving seven others severely injured. The accident took place when a tempo collided with a car. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and the injured were immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and offered his support to the bereaved. In response to the incident, he directed officials to quickly reach the site and expedite relief efforts. Additionally, the district administration was instructed to ensure that the injured receive proper medical care and immediate transport to the hospital.

The Chief Minister also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the collision while providing the necessary assistance to the affected families.

