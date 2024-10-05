ETV Bharat / state

Ten Killed In Meghalaya Due To Floods, Landslides

Guwahati: At least ten people have died due to floods in Meghalaya's Garo Hills region in the last 24 hours even as some parts of the Garo Hills region have been cut-off from other parts of the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review meeting of the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills on Saturday and asked the concerned district administration to take steps to save the lives and property of the flood-affected people.

Sangma said that the floods triggered by incessant rainfall since Friday have inundated all the five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

"The incessant rains since Friday midnight has led to floods in Dalu area of West Garo Hills and plain belt areas. Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridge has been washed away. Three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu while seven others were confirmed dead in Hatiasia Songma village under Gasuapara PS in South Garo Hills, they were buried under a landslide triggered by rains," a statement issued by the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) read.