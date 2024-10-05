ETV Bharat / state

Ten Killed In Meghalaya Due To Floods, Landslides

A statement by Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority stated, three persons died in Dalu and seven in Hatiasia Songma village in south Garo region.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 seconds ago

Ten Killed In Meghalaya Due To Floods, Landslides
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Guwahati: At least ten people have died due to floods in Meghalaya's Garo Hills region in the last 24 hours even as some parts of the Garo Hills region have been cut-off from other parts of the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review meeting of the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills on Saturday and asked the concerned district administration to take steps to save the lives and property of the flood-affected people.

Sangma said that the floods triggered by incessant rainfall since Friday have inundated all the five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

"The incessant rains since Friday midnight has led to floods in Dalu area of West Garo Hills and plain belt areas. Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridge has been washed away. Three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu while seven others were confirmed dead in Hatiasia Songma village under Gasuapara PS in South Garo Hills, they were buried under a landslide triggered by rains," a statement issued by the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) read.

According to the SDMA officials, road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road connectivity in Dalu–Baghmara area. Official said that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by Saturday.

Sangma has also asked the administration in the concerned district to be on high alert and directed officials to monitor the situation continuously.

Read more

  1. Elephants Seek Shelter From Floods In Northern Thailand
  2. Nearly 200 Killed in Floods, Landslides in Nepal

Guwahati: At least ten people have died due to floods in Meghalaya's Garo Hills region in the last 24 hours even as some parts of the Garo Hills region have been cut-off from other parts of the state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review meeting of the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills on Saturday and asked the concerned district administration to take steps to save the lives and property of the flood-affected people.

Sangma said that the floods triggered by incessant rainfall since Friday have inundated all the five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

"The incessant rains since Friday midnight has led to floods in Dalu area of West Garo Hills and plain belt areas. Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridge has been washed away. Three civilians have lost their lives in Dalu while seven others were confirmed dead in Hatiasia Songma village under Gasuapara PS in South Garo Hills, they were buried under a landslide triggered by rains," a statement issued by the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) read.

According to the SDMA officials, road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road connectivity in Dalu–Baghmara area. Official said that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by Saturday.

Sangma has also asked the administration in the concerned district to be on high alert and directed officials to monitor the situation continuously.

Read more

  1. Elephants Seek Shelter From Floods In Northern Thailand
  2. Nearly 200 Killed in Floods, Landslides in Nepal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEGHALAYA STATE DISASTER MANAGEMENTKILLED IN MEGHALAYA DUE TO FLOODSFLOODSMEGHALAYA FLOODS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.