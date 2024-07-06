ETV Bharat / state

Nine Killed In Lightning Strike Incidents In Bihar

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 6, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled over the deaths of nine people due to lightning in six districts of the state and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's family members.

Nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Patna: Nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The lightning deaths were reported from Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday, Jehanabad district reported three deaths followed by two in Madhepura, one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul. The CM urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Read More

  1. Lightning Knocked Down Delhi Airport Canopy, Say Eyewitnesses; Cab Driver Recalls Close Shave
  2. West Bengal: 12 Dead in Lightning Strikes in Malda, Toll Likely to Increase

Patna: Nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. The lightning deaths were reported from Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday, Jehanabad district reported three deaths followed by two in Madhepura, one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul. The CM urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Read More

  1. Lightning Knocked Down Delhi Airport Canopy, Say Eyewitnesses; Cab Driver Recalls Close Shave
  2. West Bengal: 12 Dead in Lightning Strikes in Malda, Toll Likely to Increase

TAGGED:

BIHAR CM ANNOUNCED EX GRATIALIGHTNING STRIKE INCIDENTS IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.