Hyderabad | Three Killed, One Injured In Head-On Collision In Hayatnagar

A speeding car collided with a DCM vehicle near Hayatnagar, killing three people on the spot

A speeding car collided with a DCM vehicle near Hayatnagar, killing three people on the spot.
Car damaged after colliding with a DCM vehicle (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: At least three people were killed and one critically injured in a road accident in Hayatnagar early Wednesday morning. According to Hayatnagar police, the collision occurred around 6 am near Kuntloor village under Abdullapurmet mandal of the Rangareddy district.

Police said that a car travelling from Pasumamula towards Kuntloor collided head-on with a DCM vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The impact was severe, crushing the car. Three people died on the spot. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident occurred as the car driver failed to notice and navigate a curve at high speed near the AEGIS LPG bunk, leading to the crash.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Pinninti Chandrasena Reddy (24), Chunchu Trinash Reddy (24), and Chunchu Varshith Reddy (23), all residents of Kuntloor. Their bodies were recovered from the mangled car by police and shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem. Police said all the deceased were students.

Alimeti Pawan Kalyan Reddy (24), another occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hayatnagar. Hayatnagar police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the crash by a motorist. A case has been registered and an investigation into the crash is underway.

