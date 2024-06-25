ETV Bharat / state

Four of Family Dead in Fire in Outer Delhi

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

In outer Delhi's Prem Nagar, at least four members of a family lost their lives due to smoke inhalation following a fire ignited by an inverter in their home. Despite prompt response from the Delhi Fire Services and rescue efforts, the victims were pronounced dead upon arrival at Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Four members of a family suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their home in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar area, a Delhi Fire Services official said on Tuesday. He said the department was informed about the fire around 3.30 am and two fire tenders were sent to the spot.

According to the official, the fire was caused by an inverter and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the building, leading to the four people inhaling smoke. He said they were rescued by fire services personnel and rushed to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

