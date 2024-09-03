9 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces at Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; Arms Recovered

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai. (ETV Bharat)

Dantewada: Nine Naxalites were killed in encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattigsarh's Bastar region, police said on Tuesday. The encounter on the Dantewada Bijapur border started in the wee hours of Tuesday and witnessed intermittent firing from both parties, police said.

Dantewada Police said that a joint police party was sent to conduct a search operation around 10 AM after receiving information about the presence of Maoists of the West Bastar Division in the border area of ​​Dantewada-Bijapur. During the search, a sudden encounter led to the death of nine Naxalites.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai said that all soldiers involved in the operation are safe. "Large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 Rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation are safe. Search operations are continuing in the area. A detailed report will be released after the completion of the operation," he added.

SP Gaurav Rai further said that on September 2, information was received about the presence of Naxals of West Bastar Division, Darbha Division and PLGA Company Number Two in Kirandul police station area on the Bijapur Dantewada border. "On this information, a joint search operation was conducted by DRG and CRPF team from Dantewada. Today, when Naxalites opened fire, retaliatory action was taken. The bodies of 9 uniformed Naxalites have been recovered," SP said. He said that 9 uniformed Naxalites have been killed in the police-Naxalite encounter and their bodies have been recovered.

On the other hand, 13 Naxalites have been arrested in Bijapur.

Speaking on these incidents, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma have congratulated the soldiers for their success on the Naxal front. "BJP has been fighting Naxalism ever since it came to power. Our jawans are fighting and we salute their bravery. We salute our jawans. Naxalism is declining and will soon be wiped out", said Vishnu Deo Sai.

Meanwhile, on August 29, three female Naxalites of the North Bastar Division Committee and the PLGA Company number 5 were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the dense forests of Abujhmad in Narayanpur last week. A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and the Border Security Force had engaged in the operation. As per information received from officials, a huge quantity of weapons including a 303 rifle and 315 bore guns and Naxal material were recovered from the spot.

154 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh so far: According to Dantewada police, security forces have killed 154 Naxalites in various encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. On August 24, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the government will achieve success in ensuring India would be free of Naxalism by March 2026. Since then, the campaign against Naxalites has been intensified.