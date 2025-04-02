ETV Bharat / state

Tuskers Trigger Panic In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur: Three Killed In Elephant Attacks In 48 Hours

Balrampur: A 54-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Shankargarh of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Gidhi Pahari Korwa, had gone to collect Mahua fruit in the Siliyarikona forest of Shankargarh forest range. She was busy collecting Mahua along with other women when suddenly a herd of elephants approached them and crushed her to death.

The sudden arrival of the elephants caused panic among the women and they started running haywire. All the women managed to escape but Gidhi came face to face with an elephant. The elephant caught her with its trunk and crushed her to death. Forest and police employees reached the spot and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The victim's family, hailing from Jagima Jotad village, has been provided an instant financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after completing the necessary formalities.