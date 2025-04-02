Tuskers Trigger Panic In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur: Three Killed In Elephant Attacks In 48 Hours

Balrampur: A 54-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Shankargarh of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Wednesday, forest officials said.
The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Gidhi Pahari Korwa, had gone to collect Mahua fruit in the Siliyarikona forest of Shankargarh forest range. She was busy collecting Mahua along with other women when suddenly a herd of elephants approached them and crushed her to death.
The sudden arrival of the elephants caused panic among the women and they started running haywire. All the women managed to escape but Gidhi came face to face with an elephant. The elephant caught her with its trunk and crushed her to death. Forest and police employees reached the spot and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
The victim's family, hailing from Jagima Jotad village, has been provided an instant financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after completing the necessary formalities.
Teams of forest personnel are monitoring the activities of the elephants and alerting the local people, an official of Balrampur forest division said.
Earlier on Monday two persons were killed and one was injured in two incidents of elephant attacks in Balrampur district.
Asmina and her husband Usman Ansari, were attacked by a wild elephant on Monday evening when they were collecting Mahua fruit near a forest between Phulwar and Rampur villages. Asmina died in this incident and her husband sustained injuries.
Later at night, another person, Durga Prasad Singh of Jigdi Basen, was returning from Mahavirganj when an elephant attacked him in a field in the middle of the forest on the banks of Sindoor river in Rampur. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
Read More: