UP: Oxygen Cylinder Blast Claims Six Family Members In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A tragic explosion from an oxygen cylinder led to the death of six individuals and left three others injured on Monday evening in a residential area of Sikandarabad. The incident occurred in the home of 50-year-old Riyazuddin, who was involved in shuttering work for construction projects. At the time, approximately 19 people, including women and children were residing in the house.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the blast occurred between 8.30 PM to 9 PM in Ashapuri Colony resulting in the collapse of the front portion of the two-story structure. Initial reports confirmed five fatalities, but the toll rose to six early Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Riyazuddin, his wife Rukhsana (45), their son Salman (16), daughter Tamanna (24), granddaughter Hivja (3), and a relative Aas Mohammed (26)

City Magistrate Chandra Prakash Priyadarshi confirmed that all six bodies were taken to the district hospital. Three additional residents sustained injuries and were treated at local medical facilities. Singh noted that immediate rescue efforts were launched after the casualties were reported, involving personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, police and local administration.