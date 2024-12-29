ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed In Collision On NH-19 In Mathura

Three people were killed, and one person was injured in a collision between a tractor and a loading truck in Mathura early Sunday.

3 Killed In Collision On NH-19 In Mathura
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Mathura: Three people were killed, and one person was injured in a collision between a tractor and a loading truck here early Sunday, police said.

"While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital," Inspector Sanjay Kumar Tyagi of Chhata Kotwali said.

According to police, the accident occurred in front of Chhata Sugar Mill on NH-19 where a speeding canter, attempting to overtake a brick-laden tractor trolley, collided with it. Both vehicles were going towards Mathura from Chhata when the incident took place this morning.

The injured have been identified as Puran Singh (who was sitting on the tractor), Prince, the canter driver, and Dharmendra Yadav.

All three were rushed to KD Medical College, where Puran Singh and Prince succumbed, while Dharmendra Yadav remains in critical condition, Tyagi said.

The lone fatality at the scene was Umesh, he said. Victims' ages have not yet been ascertained.

Mathura: Three people were killed, and one person was injured in a collision between a tractor and a loading truck here early Sunday, police said.

"While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital," Inspector Sanjay Kumar Tyagi of Chhata Kotwali said.

According to police, the accident occurred in front of Chhata Sugar Mill on NH-19 where a speeding canter, attempting to overtake a brick-laden tractor trolley, collided with it. Both vehicles were going towards Mathura from Chhata when the incident took place this morning.

The injured have been identified as Puran Singh (who was sitting on the tractor), Prince, the canter driver, and Dharmendra Yadav.

All three were rushed to KD Medical College, where Puran Singh and Prince succumbed, while Dharmendra Yadav remains in critical condition, Tyagi said.

The lone fatality at the scene was Umesh, he said. Victims' ages have not yet been ascertained.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP MATHURA ACCIDENTMATHURA ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.