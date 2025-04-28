Five Including Two Girls Killed As Mud Mound Collapses In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi

Kaushambi: Two girls and three women were killed and three others were seriously injured after a mud mound collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday.

According to police officials, at around 7.30 am, the women were digging soil for house plastering when the mud mound suddenly caved in, burying everyone underneath.

District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi said, "The women, all residents of Tikardih village under Kokhraj police station area, had gone to dig soil for plastering their houses from a mound located near the pond outside the village. The mound was already weakened. While digging, a large portion of the mound caved in."

Upon hearing the cries for help, villagers rushed to the site and initially attempted to rescue the victims themselves. They also informed the police, who rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. According to police, Mamta (35), wife of Awadhesh; Lalita (35), wife of Rajesh; Khushi (15), daughter of Phoolchand; Uma Devi (13), daughter of Maya Devi; and Kachharahi (70), wife of late Chhote Lal, died on the spot.

Maina Devi (40), Sapna (16) and Aakrosh Kumar (35), were critically injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the medical college. The District magistrate said that the deceased and the injured will be provided compensation under the Krishi Bima Yojana.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava, accompanied by the Circle Officer, visited the hospital to meet the injured and their families and assured them of all possible assistance. DM Hulgi also reached the medical college and took stock of the situation. He instructed the regional team of five people to visit the accident site and submit a detailed report on the incident.