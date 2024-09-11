ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed as Mini Truck Overturns in Andhra Pradesh

author img

By PTI

Published : 7 hours ago

A mini-truck overturned in East Godavari, resulting in the deaths of seven people. The vehicle was transporting cashew nuts from Borrampalem to Tadimalla when the driver lost control. The victims suffocated after being buried under the cargo.

A mini-truck overturned in East Godavari, resulting in the deaths of seven people. The vehicle was transporting cashew nuts from Borrampalem to Tadimalla when the driver lost control. The victims suffocated after being buried under the cargo.
Representative Image (File)

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in this district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district.

"Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak," East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told reporters.

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned. According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts.

Locals and police retrieved the bodies from under the sacks and sent them to Kovvuru government hospital for post- mortem.

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): Seven people were killed when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned in this district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred in the Chilaka Pakala area of Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli mandal, East Godavari district.

"Seven people died. One person survived and he is alright. He is able to speak," East Godavari district superintendent of police Narasimha Kishore told reporters.

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned. According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts.

Locals and police retrieved the bodies from under the sacks and sent them to Kovvuru government hospital for post- mortem.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EAST GODAVARI ACCIDENTMINI TRUCK OVERTURNSANDHRA PRADESH ROAD ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.