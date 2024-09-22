ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Car Collides With Container Truck In Beed District

author img

By PTI

Published : 49 seconds ago

The incident took place on Maharashtra's Ambejogai-Latur road in the wee hours of Sunday, in which at least four people died after the car collided with a container truck.

Four Killed As Car Collides With Container Truck In Beed District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: Four persons were killed when their car collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Beed district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Ambejogai-Latur road around 1 am, an official said. The victims were travelling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Jagalpur in Latur district, he said.

The official said the car collided with a container truck amid heavy rains and got stuck under the heavy vehicle. All four occupants of the car died on the spot, and a team from Bardapur police station shifted the bodies to a government hospital in Ambejogai, he said.

According to police, poor visibility due to heavy rains may have caused the accident.

TAGGED:

