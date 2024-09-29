ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 1 Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment In Pune

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

The accident took place in Maharashtra's Katraj area on Sunday, in which four workers died and another person sustained injuries after a glass consignment fell on them.

Many Killed and Injured While Unloading Glass Consignment In Pune
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Pune: Four workers were killed and one was seriously injured when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at the unit located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area at around 1.30 pm, they said. "We initially received a call that five to six workers were trapped while unloading glass stock at a glass manufacturing unit located in Katraj area. A team of fire brigade personnel was present at the site," a fire official said.

"The fire personnel pulled out five workers who sustained injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, four of them died while one is undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said. Police were at the spot and a probe was on into the incident.

