ETV Bharat / state

Two Persons Killed, 12 Children Hurt As Truck Collides With Private Bus In Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

Two Persons Killed, 12 Children Hurt As Truck Collides With Private Bus In Chhattisgarh
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

Kondagaon: A teacher and a driver were killed and 12 students returning from a tour were injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30 under the City Kotwali police station limits. "Students of a government school in Kevat Tola village from Mohla Manpur district had gone on a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts in a hired private bus.

"While returning, the bus collided with a truck around 2 AM, killing the driver and a teacher," a police official said, adding that 12 students were injured.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children to the Kondagaon district hospital, the official said, adding that four of them are in critical condition.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

"The news of the death of a teacher and the driver in a road accident involving a bus carrying school children is extremely sad. There are also reports of injuries to some school children travelling in the bus, who are under treatment. The district administration has been instructed to make better medical arrangements for them," Sai stated on X.

Kondagaon: A teacher and a driver were killed and 12 students returning from a tour were injured in a collision between a private bus and a truck in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near Chikalputi village on National Highway 30 under the City Kotwali police station limits. "Students of a government school in Kevat Tola village from Mohla Manpur district had gone on a tour of Bastar and Dantewada districts in a hired private bus.

"While returning, the bus collided with a truck around 2 AM, killing the driver and a teacher," a police official said, adding that 12 students were injured.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children to the Kondagaon district hospital, the official said, adding that four of them are in critical condition.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured.

"The news of the death of a teacher and the driver in a road accident involving a bus carrying school children is extremely sad. There are also reports of injuries to some school children travelling in the bus, who are under treatment. The district administration has been instructed to make better medical arrangements for them," Sai stated on X.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRUCK COLLIDES WITH BUS IN CGCHHATTISGARH BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.