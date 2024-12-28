ETV Bharat / state

Two Persons Run Over By Train At Shut Railway Crossing In Palghar; One Injured

Two were killed and one injured as Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express ran over ṭhem at the railway crossing Chowk in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Palghar: Two men were run over by a train at a shut railway crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, while one person sustained severe injuries, officials said. They were hit by the Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express at the railway crossing near Hanuman Chowk close to Mahavitaran office, the official added.

"Two persons have died while one person has been hospitalised with injuries," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said. A police official said the deceased have been identified as Sonuram (35) and Monukumar (19), while the injured person is Anup Pandit (20). An ambulance took Pandit to a nearby hospital, a Western Railway official said.

The three hail from Motihari in Bihar and were working as industrial labourers in Boisar here, another official said. "They had come to Palghar to make household purchases. At 8:30 pm, the three attempted to cross a railway crossing that had been shut for many years now.

Two of them were hit by a train and died on the spot. One of them managed to escape with injuries," said former corporator Lakshmidevi Hazari. Residents of the area said people continue to use the railway crossing despite it being shut due to the lack of an alternative route there to cross from east to west.

Palghar: Two men were run over by a train at a shut railway crossing in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, while one person sustained severe injuries, officials said. They were hit by the Mumbai Central-Jaipur Express at the railway crossing near Hanuman Chowk close to Mahavitaran office, the official added.

"Two persons have died while one person has been hospitalised with injuries," Palghar district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said. A police official said the deceased have been identified as Sonuram (35) and Monukumar (19), while the injured person is Anup Pandit (20). An ambulance took Pandit to a nearby hospital, a Western Railway official said.

The three hail from Motihari in Bihar and were working as industrial labourers in Boisar here, another official said. "They had come to Palghar to make household purchases. At 8:30 pm, the three attempted to cross a railway crossing that had been shut for many years now.

Two of them were hit by a train and died on the spot. One of them managed to escape with injuries," said former corporator Lakshmidevi Hazari. Residents of the area said people continue to use the railway crossing despite it being shut due to the lack of an alternative route there to cross from east to west.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PALGHAR TRAIN ACCIDENTMAHARASHTRAMUMBAI CENTRAL JAIPUR EXPRESSTWO PERSONS RUN OVER BY TRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.